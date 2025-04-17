Major Developments Announced for Tamil Nadu Temples

The Tamil Nadu government is making significant strides in enhancing temple infrastructure and associated educational initiatives. As announced by Minister P K Sekar Babu, a new Polytechnic College and a Temple Architecture and Sculpture College will be established through the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

More than 2,000 temples statewide have undergone renovation at a cost of Rs 926 crore. Notably, a Rs 25 crore grant was allocated to support small temples with limited income for daily rituals. Meanwhile, special darshan during festival days in ten major temples will be halted to manage crowds better.

Further announcements include financial boosts for retired temple employees, enhanced medical facilities, and noteworthy construction projects such as a golden armor for Bhavani Amman and the installation of a towering Murugan statue at Marudhamalai.

(With inputs from agencies.)