Varanasi Temples Reverberate with Melodies and Devotion on Hanuman Jayanti

Varanasi's temples were vibrant with colors and melodious sounds as they celebrated Hanuman Jayanti through aartis, devotional songs, and Ramcharitmanas recitals. Special arrangements were made at the Sankat Mochan Temple, where activities began early with the playing of the shehnai and continued with Rudrabhishek by Brahmin priests.

Meanwhile, the city saw senior police officials managing security alongside numerous processions organized by local committees. Celebrations at the Sankat Mochan Temple included performances by various devotional groups, marking a significant cultural event.

The event precedes the 102nd Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh, a major Indian classical music festival featuring esteemed artists. Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal emphasized coordinated efforts with committees, utilizing drone surveillance to ensure public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)