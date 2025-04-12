Varanasi Temples Reverberate with Melodies and Devotion on Hanuman Jayanti
In Varanasi, temples celebrated Hanuman Jayanti with vibrant decorations and rituals. The Sankat Mochan Temple hosted special events including recitals and Indian classical music performances. Authorities ensured safety through patrolling and drone surveillance. The Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh, featuring 11 Padma awardees, will soon follow.
- Country:
- India
Varanasi's temples were vibrant with colors and melodious sounds as they celebrated Hanuman Jayanti through aartis, devotional songs, and Ramcharitmanas recitals. Special arrangements were made at the Sankat Mochan Temple, where activities began early with the playing of the shehnai and continued with Rudrabhishek by Brahmin priests.
Meanwhile, the city saw senior police officials managing security alongside numerous processions organized by local committees. Celebrations at the Sankat Mochan Temple included performances by various devotional groups, marking a significant cultural event.
The event precedes the 102nd Sankat Mochan Sangeet Samaroh, a major Indian classical music festival featuring esteemed artists. Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal emphasized coordinated efforts with committees, utilizing drone surveillance to ensure public order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump signs executive order to end collective bargaining at agencies involved with national security
Arunachal govt to install AI-enabled cameras in all towns, cities to strengthen security: Home Min
Heightened Security Measures in Reasi: Search Operation Underway
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Peaceful Alvida Jumma Namaz with Tight Security
Bolstering Security at Mata Vaishno Devi for Navratri Festivities Amid Heightened Concerns