Manhunt Ends: Pinku Yadav in Custody After Police Raid

Pinku Yadav, the brother of RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav, surrendered to authorities following police raids on properties linked to him in Patna. Yadav had been evading capture for nearly two months in connection with a shooting incident.

Authorities discovered three unlicensed firearms, Rs 11.50 lakh in cash, and various documents during the search. These documents included back-dated stamps and several suspicious financial transaction records, according to a police officer.

The raids, conducted in the Khagaul area, are part of an ongoing investigation into Yadav's alleged involvement in a shooting near the AIIMS in Patna. Despite efforts, Ritlal Yadav was unavailable for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)