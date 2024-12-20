Ex-BJP MLA Sentenced for Assaulting Forest Officer
Former BJP MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat and his aide Mahaveer Suman received three-year imprisonment sentences for slapping a forest officer in 2022. Charged under multiple sections of IPC, they also face fines. Rajawat plans to appeal. The case originated from an incident at the DCF office over halted temple repairs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:16 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant ruling, a special court sentenced former BJP MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat and his aide Mahaveer Suman to three years in prison for assaulting a forest officer in 2022. The SC/ST court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each.
The charges stem from an incident on March 31, 2022, where Rajawat and Suman allegedly stormed the office of Ravi Kumar Meena, deputy conservator of forest, to protest against halting temple repair work.
Following their arrest, Rajawat spent 10 days in custody before being granted bail. A viral video captured Rajawat slapping the officer, leading to nationwide attention on the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
