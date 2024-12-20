Left Menu

Major Military Shake-up in Congo as President Tshisekedi Reorganizes Armed Forces

President Felix Tshisekedi of Congo has instigated a significant military reorganization, replacing key figures including the chief of staff and commanders involved in security operations in the eastern region. This move comes amid intensified conflict, notably with the M23 rebel insurgency, with tensions involving neighboring Rwanda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 20-12-2024 03:51 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 03:51 IST
Major Military Shake-up in Congo as President Tshisekedi Reorganizes Armed Forces
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a sweeping reorganization of its military leadership, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has replaced the chief of staff of the armed forces alongside numerous senior military officials. State television announced this substantial reshuffle, which marks one of the largest changes in years, though no reason was provided for the dismissal of former armed forces chief Christian Tshiwewe Songesha, now succeeded by Lieutenant-General Jules Banza Mwilambwe.

The changes also affect the head of military intelligence and many of the commanding officers overseeing security operations in the nation's turbulent east, a region significantly destabilized since 2022 by the M23 rebel insurgency. The previous major military overhaul occurred in October 2022 when Tshisekedi appointed Tshiwewe as part of sweeping defense reforms intended to increase operational efficiency.

Amidst these military changes, conflict has escalated in the North Kivu province, breaching ceasefire agreements. Hopes for a quick resolution with Rwanda, accused by Congo and the United Nations of supporting M23 rebels, have waned, as Rwanda denies any involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024