Major Military Shake-up in Congo as President Tshisekedi Reorganizes Armed Forces

In a sweeping reorganization of its military leadership, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has replaced the chief of staff of the armed forces alongside numerous senior military officials. State television announced this substantial reshuffle, which marks one of the largest changes in years, though no reason was provided for the dismissal of former armed forces chief Christian Tshiwewe Songesha, now succeeded by Lieutenant-General Jules Banza Mwilambwe.

The changes also affect the head of military intelligence and many of the commanding officers overseeing security operations in the nation's turbulent east, a region significantly destabilized since 2022 by the M23 rebel insurgency. The previous major military overhaul occurred in October 2022 when Tshisekedi appointed Tshiwewe as part of sweeping defense reforms intended to increase operational efficiency.

Amidst these military changes, conflict has escalated in the North Kivu province, breaching ceasefire agreements. Hopes for a quick resolution with Rwanda, accused by Congo and the United Nations of supporting M23 rebels, have waned, as Rwanda denies any involvement.

