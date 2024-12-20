U.S. Sanctions Hit India-based Atlantic Navigation for Iranian Oil Trade

The United States tightened its grip on Iranian oil transactions by slapping sanctions on India-based Atlantic Navigation OPC Private Limited, accusing the company of facilitating illegal oil trade. This move is part of a broader strategy targeting entities linked to Iran's lucrative petroleum sector.

According to the Department of Treasury, these sanctions reflect an ongoing effort to curtail Iran's financial pathways that support nuclear and weapons programs. Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Bradley T. Smith, emphasized the continuous reliance of Iran on deceptive networks to fuel its controversial initiatives.

Moreover, the sanctions extend to four additional entities and their associated vessels across the globe, reiterating the U.S. commitment to undermining Iran's oil export strategies, which involve clandestine shipping routes and international business deceit to reach markets in Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)