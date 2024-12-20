Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Hit India-based Atlantic Navigation for Iranian Oil Trade

The United States has imposed sanctions on India-based Atlantic Navigation OPC Private Limited and several other entities for their involvement in the Iranian oil trade, accusing them of supporting Iran's nuclear and weapons programs. Additional measures target vessels connected to these companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2024 04:15 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 04:15 IST
U.S. Sanctions Hit India-based Atlantic Navigation for Iranian Oil Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States tightened its grip on Iranian oil transactions by slapping sanctions on India-based Atlantic Navigation OPC Private Limited, accusing the company of facilitating illegal oil trade. This move is part of a broader strategy targeting entities linked to Iran's lucrative petroleum sector.

According to the Department of Treasury, these sanctions reflect an ongoing effort to curtail Iran's financial pathways that support nuclear and weapons programs. Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Bradley T. Smith, emphasized the continuous reliance of Iran on deceptive networks to fuel its controversial initiatives.

Moreover, the sanctions extend to four additional entities and their associated vessels across the globe, reiterating the U.S. commitment to undermining Iran's oil export strategies, which involve clandestine shipping routes and international business deceit to reach markets in Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024