US-India Defense Partnership: A New Era of Cooperation

The defense relationship between India and the United States is experiencing significant growth, with advancements in both industrial and operational collaborations. The Pentagon highlighted this progress during a transitional period in US leadership.

Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, stated that the ties between India and the US stand independently strong, evolving positively despite fluctuating India-China relations. Key milestones include India's designation as a Major Defence Partner by the US.

Notable agreements, such as the procurement of General Atomics MQ-9B aircraft to boost India's ISR capabilities, as well as the Security of Supply Arrangement, demonstrate the commitment of both nations to deepen their defense cooperation.

