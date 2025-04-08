Record Wheat Procurement in Uttar Pradesh Revolutionizes Farmer Engagement
For the first time, over one lakh metric tonnes of wheat were procured in Uttar Pradesh in the first week of April. The government initiated mobile procurement centers for streamlined purchasing, and over 3.56 lakh farmers registered to sell. Payment is made within 48 hours to enhance farmers' financial support.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has reported a landmark achievement in wheat procurement, with more than one lakh metric tonnes purchased within the initial week of April—a first for the state.
In an effort to streamline the purchasing process, the government deployed mobile procurement centers, bringing convenience to farmers by enabling doorstep purchases within villages. To date, wheat has been procured from 20,409 farmers, accompanied by registrations from over 3.56 lakh farmers for wheat sales.
To improve efficiency, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to facilitate 48-hour payment processing post-sale, providing critical financial relief. The procurement drive, running until June 15, has established 5,780 centers through eight purchasing agencies, ensuring accessible and barrier-free transactions for farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)