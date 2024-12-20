High-Stakes Trial: Luigi Mangione's Legal Battle Unfolds

Luigi Mangione, a defendant in the high-profile murder case following the Dec. 4 slaying of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson, is now up against serious charges in both state and federal courts in New York.

In federal court, the 26-year-old Mangione is charged with murder involving a firearm, including using a silencer, and interstate stalking for allegedly tracking Thompson prior to the murder. If convicted, he could face the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Separately, state prosecutors have indicted Mangione on charges of first-degree murder and committing a murder as a terrorist act, which could also lead to life imprisonment without parole. Both legal battles raise questions about parallel proceedings and potential plea agreements.

