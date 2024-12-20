High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled
Ingrid Lewis-Martin, a former top aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, has been charged with bribery. Accusations involve accepting bribes from real estate investors to speed up construction permits. The scheme included money laundering and conspiracy, leading to her recent resignation. The investigation continues as legal battles loom.
Ingrid Lewis-Martin, previously a key aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, has been charged with bribery, according to the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The indictment claims that Lewis-Martin accepted bribes from two real estate investors to hasten construction permit approvals for their businesses.
The allegations outline a complex scheme involving bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy. Lewis-Martin resigned from her position last weekend, amid growing scrutiny. Mayor Adams faces unrelated federal corruption charges, though he maintains his innocence and plans to contest the accusations in court.
Prosecutors reveal the investors provided $100,000 through checks in August 2023 to Lewis-Martin's son. These were deposited into a shared bank account and used for purchasing a Porsche. To conceal the operation, encrypted messaging on Signal was allegedly used. Lewis-Martin's attorney, Arthur Aidala, remains confident she will be exonerated at trial.
