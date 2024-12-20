Left Menu

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, a former top aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, has been charged with bribery. Accusations involve accepting bribes from real estate investors to speed up construction permits. The scheme included money laundering and conspiracy, leading to her recent resignation. The investigation continues as legal battles loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 05:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 05:38 IST
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, previously a key aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, has been charged with bribery, according to the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The indictment claims that Lewis-Martin accepted bribes from two real estate investors to hasten construction permit approvals for their businesses.

The allegations outline a complex scheme involving bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy. Lewis-Martin resigned from her position last weekend, amid growing scrutiny. Mayor Adams faces unrelated federal corruption charges, though he maintains his innocence and plans to contest the accusations in court.

Prosecutors reveal the investors provided $100,000 through checks in August 2023 to Lewis-Martin's son. These were deposited into a shared bank account and used for purchasing a Porsche. To conceal the operation, encrypted messaging on Signal was allegedly used. Lewis-Martin's attorney, Arthur Aidala, remains confident she will be exonerated at trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024