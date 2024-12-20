Russian Missile Attack Devastates Kryvyi Rih Residence

A Russian missile attack severely damaged a two-storey residence in Kryvyi Rih, southeastern Ukraine, local officials reported. The incident injured five individuals, including a man and a teenage girl rescued from the rubble.

The attack hit Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Windows in a nearby 10-storey apartment building shattered from the impact.

City military administration head Oleksandr Vilkul confirmed that rescue operations have concluded, with three additional people injured in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)