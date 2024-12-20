Left Menu

Russian Missile Attack Devastates Kryvyi Rih Residence

A Russian missile struck a two-storey residence in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, injuring five people. Rescuers pulled a man and a teenage girl from the rubble. Windows in a nearby apartment building were shattered. The incident marks another escalation in the region's ongoing conflict and destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 06:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 06:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian missile attack severely damaged a two-storey residence in Kryvyi Rih, southeastern Ukraine, local officials reported. The incident injured five individuals, including a man and a teenage girl rescued from the rubble.

The attack hit Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Windows in a nearby 10-storey apartment building shattered from the impact.

City military administration head Oleksandr Vilkul confirmed that rescue operations have concluded, with three additional people injured in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

