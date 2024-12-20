Australia Boosts Solomon Islands' Policing Amid Chinese Presence

In a strategic maneuver, Australia announced its plans to finance an increased police presence and establish a training center in the Solomon Islands' capital, Honiara. This initiative aims to counteract Chinese influence following a security pact between the Solomons and Beijing.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed a substantial investment of 190 million Australian dollars over four years to enhance the capabilities of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force. This effort seeks to diminish the Solomons' dependency on external support for security needs.

The move forms part of Australia's broader strategy to strike new security agreements with Pacific island nations, following concerns about potential Chinese naval bases in the region. Australia's proactive approach is meant to solidify its position as the primary security partner in the area.

