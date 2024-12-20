Left Menu

Australia Boosts Solomon Islands' Policing Amid Chinese Presence

Australia will fund police training in the Solomon Islands, countering China's influence. Prime Minister Albanese aims to reduce reliance on external partners, amidst concerns over China's role post-2022 security pact. Australia's efforts form part of broader Pacific security strategies.

Updated: 20-12-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 09:25 IST
Australia Boosts Solomon Islands' Policing Amid Chinese Presence
In a strategic maneuver, Australia announced its plans to finance an increased police presence and establish a training center in the Solomon Islands' capital, Honiara. This initiative aims to counteract Chinese influence following a security pact between the Solomons and Beijing.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed a substantial investment of 190 million Australian dollars over four years to enhance the capabilities of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force. This effort seeks to diminish the Solomons' dependency on external support for security needs.

The move forms part of Australia's broader strategy to strike new security agreements with Pacific island nations, following concerns about potential Chinese naval bases in the region. Australia's proactive approach is meant to solidify its position as the primary security partner in the area.

