Mystery Device Sparks Panic Near Infopark
A beeping device placed in a helmet near Kakkanad Infopark, Kerala caused alarm, prompting a bomb squad response. Found not to be explosive, police are investigating its placement as a potential hoax or trial run. The incident occurred Thursday night, causing concern among locals and patrons.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:07 IST
A mysterious electronic device found inside a helmet near Kakkanad Infopark in Kerala caused panic late Thursday night, according to local police.
Placing the device led to a bomb squad being summoned when it started emitting a beeping sound, worrying patrons at a nearby restaurant.
While no explosives were discovered, police are examining whether the incident was a hoax or a precursor to something more serious. The investigation continues to determine the motivation and individuals involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
