Mystery Device Sparks Panic Near Infopark

A mysterious electronic device found inside a helmet near Kakkanad Infopark in Kerala caused panic late Thursday night, according to local police.

Placing the device led to a bomb squad being summoned when it started emitting a beeping sound, worrying patrons at a nearby restaurant.

While no explosives were discovered, police are examining whether the incident was a hoax or a precursor to something more serious. The investigation continues to determine the motivation and individuals involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)