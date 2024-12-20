Left Menu

Mystery Device Sparks Panic Near Infopark

A beeping device placed in a helmet near Kakkanad Infopark, Kerala caused alarm, prompting a bomb squad response. Found not to be explosive, police are investigating its placement as a potential hoax or trial run. The incident occurred Thursday night, causing concern among locals and patrons.

A mysterious electronic device found inside a helmet near Kakkanad Infopark in Kerala caused panic late Thursday night, according to local police.

Placing the device led to a bomb squad being summoned when it started emitting a beeping sound, worrying patrons at a nearby restaurant.

While no explosives were discovered, police are examining whether the incident was a hoax or a precursor to something more serious. The investigation continues to determine the motivation and individuals involved.

