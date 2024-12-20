Left Menu

Mystery Beeping Device Sparks Panic Near Kakkanad Infopark

A mysterious beeping device found in a bag atop a bike outside a Kakkanad restaurant caused panic, leading to a police and bomb squad intervention. While not an explosive, the intent behind leaving the device remains unknown, prompting an ongoing investigation by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:49 IST
Mystery Beeping Device Sparks Panic Near Kakkanad Infopark
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Panic ensued near Kakkanad Infopark after an unexplained electronic device, left outside a restaurant, began emitting a 'beeping' sound, prompting a rapid response from police and a bomb squad, officials revealed on Friday.

Discovered in a bag that also contained a helmet, the device was initially feared to be a potential explosive. Restaurant patrons were alarmed late Thursday night when the beeping began, following an inquiry by a customer about the bag's ownership.

Officials confirmed that no explosives were present, but speculated that the device might have been placed to either cause alarm or test security responses. Investigations remain ongoing to uncover the purpose and origin of the device.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024