Mystery Beeping Device Sparks Panic Near Kakkanad Infopark

Panic ensued near Kakkanad Infopark after an unexplained electronic device, left outside a restaurant, began emitting a 'beeping' sound, prompting a rapid response from police and a bomb squad, officials revealed on Friday.

Discovered in a bag that also contained a helmet, the device was initially feared to be a potential explosive. Restaurant patrons were alarmed late Thursday night when the beeping began, following an inquiry by a customer about the bag's ownership.

Officials confirmed that no explosives were present, but speculated that the device might have been placed to either cause alarm or test security responses. Investigations remain ongoing to uncover the purpose and origin of the device.

