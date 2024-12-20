Missiles Over Kyiv: A Rising Tension

In a significant escalation, Russia launched eight missiles aimed at Kyiv on Friday morning, as reported by the head of Kyiv's military administration.

Serhiy Popko, the official in charge, indicated that the assault utilized advanced military technologies, including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles in conjunction with Iskander/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

This development heightens tensions and draws international attention to the ongoing conflict in the region, underscoring the potential for broader implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)