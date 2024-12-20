Left Menu

Missiles Over Kyiv: A Rising Tension

On Friday morning, Russia launched eight missiles targeting Kyiv, according to the city's military administration leader. The attack reportedly involved hypersonic Kinzhal missiles alongside Iskander/KN-23 ballistic missiles. The escalation raises concerns over rising tensions and the potential for further conflict in the region.

In a significant escalation, Russia launched eight missiles aimed at Kyiv on Friday morning, as reported by the head of Kyiv's military administration.

Serhiy Popko, the official in charge, indicated that the assault utilized advanced military technologies, including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles in conjunction with Iskander/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

This development heightens tensions and draws international attention to the ongoing conflict in the region, underscoring the potential for broader implications.

