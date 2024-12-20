Left Menu

India's New Defence Frontier: Advancing Self-Reliance

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the need for a new phase of self-reliance in India's defence sector, focusing on manufacturing advanced equipment domestically. She highlighted initiatives to boost indigenous capabilities, strategic global partnerships, and the importance of adapting to modern technological advancements to enhance India's defence industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:56 IST
India's New Defence Frontier: Advancing Self-Reliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday underscored the urgency of advancing self-reliance in India's defence sector by ramping up domestic production of sophisticated equipment.

During a ceremony at the College of Defence Management (CDM), she highlighted government measures aimed at strengthening indigenous defence capabilities, including initiatives like Make in India and the development of defence corridors.

Murmu stressed the importance of embracing cutting-edge technologies like AI and cyber warfare to ensure India's strategic partnerships and security preparedness on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024