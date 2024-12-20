India's New Defence Frontier: Advancing Self-Reliance

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday underscored the urgency of advancing self-reliance in India's defence sector by ramping up domestic production of sophisticated equipment.

During a ceremony at the College of Defence Management (CDM), she highlighted government measures aimed at strengthening indigenous defence capabilities, including initiatives like Make in India and the development of defence corridors.

Murmu stressed the importance of embracing cutting-edge technologies like AI and cyber warfare to ensure India's strategic partnerships and security preparedness on the global stage.

