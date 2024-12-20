Left Menu

Swiss Financial Stability Under Scrutiny After Credit Suisse Collapse

A Swiss parliamentary report examined the 2022 Credit Suisse collapse, scrutinizing the country's financial stability and offering 30 recommendations to prevent future crises. It highlighted the importance of revising "too-big-to-fail" rules, improving financial regulation, and enhancing transparency among regulators and institutions.

Zurich | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:00 IST
  • Switzerland

Switzerland has published a pivotal parliamentary report examining last year's Credit Suisse collapse, raising concerns about the nation's financial stability. The lengthy inquiry yielded 30 recommendations aimed at preventing similar crises in the future.

The report scrutinized Switzerland's "too-big-to-fail" laws, especially after UBS's emergency purchase of Credit Suisse, suggesting that these laws need to consider the increased size of UBS relative to the Swiss economy. Despite suggesting banks like UBS should hold more capital, concrete measures remain unspecified due to ongoing debates.

Besides management failures at Credit Suisse, the report pointed fingers at financial regulator FINMA for leniency and urged the government's enhancement of regulatory frameworks. The committee also advocated for better information sharing among authorities to prevent secrecy that contributed to the crisis.

