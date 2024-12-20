Sri Lanka's Balancing Act: Navigating Foreign Research Vessel Policies
Sri Lanka plans to develop a national policy on foreign research vessel visits, following security concerns from India over Chinese ship dockings. Despite the moratorium on such vessels, positive discussions were held with India during President Dissanayake's visit. Talks continued on Economic and Technology Cooperation without finalizing new agreements.
Sri Lanka is poised to draft a national policy governing visits by foreign research vessels, announced Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Friday, following security concerns from India over increasing requests from Chinese surveillance ships.
The announcement comes after President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's recent India visit. In January, Sri Lanka imposed a year-long ban on foreign marine research vessels due to Indian and US security concerns prompted by Chinese ships' frequent docking requests.
Despite the moratorium, discussions during Dissanayake's visit achieved multiple milestones for Sri Lanka, with future talks focusing on the Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement. Herath clarified that no formal agreements, including on a direct fuel pipeline, were finalized with India.
