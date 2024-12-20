Tensions Rise Over Scarborough Shoal
China's coast guard reported driving away a Philippine aircraft from the airspace over Scarborough Shoal, accusing the Philippines of illegal entry. China emphasized the need for the Philippines to end perceived provocations and announced increased law enforcement in the disputed South China Sea region.
China's coast guard reported on Friday that it had warned and successfully drove away a Philippine C-208 aircraft. The aircraft had allegedly entered the airspace over Scarborough Shoal in the contested South China Sea without permission.
China has accused the Philippines of engaging in illegal activities and insists that the Philippine side cease all perceived violations and provocations immediately. China maintains that it will continue to bolster law enforcement efforts within what it views as its jurisdiction.
The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not provided any comments or responses on this incident as of now.
