Tensions Rise Over Scarborough Shoal

China's coast guard reported on Friday that it had warned and successfully drove away a Philippine C-208 aircraft. The aircraft had allegedly entered the airspace over Scarborough Shoal in the contested South China Sea without permission.

China has accused the Philippines of engaging in illegal activities and insists that the Philippine side cease all perceived violations and provocations immediately. China maintains that it will continue to bolster law enforcement efforts within what it views as its jurisdiction.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not provided any comments or responses on this incident as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)