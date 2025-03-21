North Korea's Reliable Anti-Aircraft Missile Test Sparks Global Tensions

North Korea has successfully conducted a test of its newest anti-aircraft missile system under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un, as reported by state media outlet KCNA. The test underscores the missile's reliability and added combat advantages, with speculation of Russian assistance in development.

The missile administration in North Korea conducted the test to confirm the system's performance, following the initiation of its production. Although the exact location remains undisclosed, Kim was seen observing the test with members of the Central Military Commission.

Security experts suggest Russian support for North Korea's weapons development amid increasing geopolitical ties. Meanwhile, South Korean and U.S. joint military exercises, viewed by the North as offensive, continue to stir regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)