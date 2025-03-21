Left Menu

North Korea's Reliable Anti-Aircraft Missile Test Sparks Global Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a successful test of the country's advanced anti-aircraft missile system. With probable Russian technical assistance, Pyongyang aims to enhance its defense capabilities. The test coincided with U.S.-South Korea military drills, raising security tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:19 IST
North Korea has successfully conducted a test of its newest anti-aircraft missile system under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un, as reported by state media outlet KCNA. The test underscores the missile's reliability and added combat advantages, with speculation of Russian assistance in development.

The missile administration in North Korea conducted the test to confirm the system's performance, following the initiation of its production. Although the exact location remains undisclosed, Kim was seen observing the test with members of the Central Military Commission.

Security experts suggest Russian support for North Korea's weapons development amid increasing geopolitical ties. Meanwhile, South Korean and U.S. joint military exercises, viewed by the North as offensive, continue to stir regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

