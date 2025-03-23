Security and Law Enforcement Boosted in Jammu and Kashmir

In a bid to bolster security and law enforcement in Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat has called for enhanced operational preparedness. Speaking at a zonal-level crime review meeting, Prabhat highlighted the importance of streamlining investigations and boosting conviction rates through intelligence-driven policing.

The meeting, led by Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, also focused on reviewing crime trends and assessing ongoing investigations. Key officers, including Inspector General of Police, Crime J-K, Sunil Gupta, participated in the session, which emphasized swift legal actions against offenders.

Particular attention was given to combating drug trafficking. Tuti urged district police chiefs to dismantle drug hotspots and adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drug peddling, with strategies aimed at disrupting organized drug networks and their supply chains.

