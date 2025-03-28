In a statement from China's foreign ministry on Friday, a strong warning was issued to the Philippines against initiating conflict in the South China Sea with the support of the United States. This follows remarks from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth suggesting bolstered deterrence against threats, including perceived Chinese aggression.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun communicated this appeal during a regular press briefing, emphasizing that cooperation between the U.S. and the Philippines should not be aimed at third parties. Guo called for maintaining peace in the region without unnecessary confrontation.

Guo also reiterated Beijing's stance, asserting that the South China Sea has never faced issues concerning the freedom of navigation and overflight. The delicate situation requires careful diplomacy to avoid escalating tensions.

