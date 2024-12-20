Adoption Trends: India's Global Connections

In the last decade, nearly 5,000 Indian children found new homes abroad, official data reveals. This trend reflects a significant global interest in adopting Indian children.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, informed Lok Sabha that no complaints regarding the mistreatment or exploitation of these children have been filed.

The United States leads in the number of adoptions, with 2,031 cases, followed by Italy's 1,029, Spain's 517, the UAE's 252, and Malta's 215. This insight underscores the growing international adoption trends from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)