Left Menu

Adoption Trends: India's Global Connections

Nearly 5,000 Indian children have been adopted by foreigners over the past decade. The highest number of adoptions occurred in the U.S., followed by Italy and Spain. The Indian government reports no complaints of improper care or exploitation in these cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:07 IST
Adoption Trends: India's Global Connections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the last decade, nearly 5,000 Indian children found new homes abroad, official data reveals. This trend reflects a significant global interest in adopting Indian children.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, informed Lok Sabha that no complaints regarding the mistreatment or exploitation of these children have been filed.

The United States leads in the number of adoptions, with 2,031 cases, followed by Italy's 1,029, Spain's 517, the UAE's 252, and Malta's 215. This insight underscores the growing international adoption trends from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024