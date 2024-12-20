NCW Raises Alarm Over Parliament Safety Concerns
The National Commission for Women has expressed concern over a recent incident in Parliament where a woman MP felt unsafe. The NCW urges authorities to take action, emphasizing that such incidents set a dangerous precedent and normalize harassment in democratic spaces.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has voiced strong concerns following an incident in Parliament where a female MP reportedly felt threatened. The event, involving a confrontation between opposition and ruling party MPs, allegedly escalated into misconduct by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi against Nagaland MP Phangnon Konyak.
The NCW underscored that all spaces, including parliamentary ones, should be safe and respectful for women. They warned that such occurrences pose dangerous precedents by normalizing harassment and called on authorities to take necessary action to uphold safety and respect for women MPs.
Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the NCW took to social media, emphasizing women's safety and respect in professional settings. They called for immediate intervention and reinforcement of safety protocols within democratic institutions.
