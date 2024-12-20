Supreme Court Upholds Elephant Corridor Verdict

The Supreme Court reiterated its 2020 decision requiring the evacuation of private lands and resorts within the Nilgiris elephant corridor. This underscores the court's dedication to preserving wildlife habitats, despite challenges from affected property owners.

The bench, including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, approved the Madras High Court's examination of whether the inquiry committee surpassed its authority regarding land demarcation objections and acquisition matters.

In 2020, the court validated the Madras High Court's 2011 ruling for resort and landowners, including actor Mithun Chakraborty, to vacate and return the land to authorities, reinforcing the Tamil Nadu government's 2010 notification establishing an elephant corridor in the Sigur Plateau.

