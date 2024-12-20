Left Menu

Axiom Ince Collapse: Fraud Charges Against Legal Professionals

The UK's Serious Fraud Office has charged five men, including two solicitors, following the collapse of law firm Axiom Ince. These charges relate to the alleged misuse of over 60 million pounds of client money. Offences include fraud, forgery, and document destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:09 IST
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in Britain has launched legal proceedings against five individuals, on Friday, following the downfall of the law firm, Axiom Ince. Among the accused are two solicitors, charged with improper handling of client funds exceeding 60 million pounds.

The SFO's inquiry uncovered a trail of alleged criminal activities within the firm, leading to the pressing of charges including fraud and forgery. The prosecution also hinted at deliberate attempts to obliterate crucial documents.

These findings came to light amidst increasing scrutiny on financial practices within legal entities. The currency exchange at the time of reporting stands at $1 equating to 0.7997 pounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

