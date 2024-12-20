G. Kishan Reddy Leads Meeting on Sustainability and Green Initiatives in Coal Sector

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Coal on December 19, 2024, at the Parliament Annexe in New Delhi. The meeting focused on the sustainability and green initiatives undertaken by the coal sector in India. Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, Minister of State for Coal and Mines, also participated in the meeting, which was attended by members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee, senior officers of the Ministry of Coal, and the CMDs of major Coal Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

In his opening address, Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy emphasized the vital role of the coal sector in India’s energy security and economic growth, noting that despite the global shift towards renewable energy, coal remains indispensable to meet the nation’s energy demands. He highlighted that coal production is aligned with sustainable development goals, ensuring a balance between economic progress, environmental protection, and societal well-being. Minister Reddy noted that coal and lignite PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) are committed to environmental conservation and biodiversity protection, which remains a core focus during mining operations.

“India's energy needs and sustainability goals are not mutually exclusive. The coal sector plays a critical role in meeting these dual objectives,” Reddy affirmed. He reiterated the government’s commitment to achieving the Net Zero emissions target by 2070, as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and emphasized the sector’s role in contributing to this goal.

Focus on Sustainable and Green Initiatives

Minister of State for Coal & Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, stressed the importance of environmentally sustainable initiatives undertaken by the coal sector. These efforts are in line with the country’s broader commitment to environmental stewardship and societal well-being. Dubey highlighted that the Ministry continues to focus on initiatives that ensure the responsible and eco-friendly operation of coal mines.

Coal Secretary Shri Vikram Dev Dutt shared insights on various green initiatives being pursued by Coal and Lignite PSUs. These initiatives align with India’s national goals of environmental sustainability and climate change mitigation, contributing directly or indirectly to Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment). Dutt outlined that the Ministry is dedicated to balancing the nation’s energy demands with climate goals, ensuring that India’s energy sector remains resilient while supporting global sustainability objectives.

Presentation of Green Initiatives by Coal/Lignite PSUs

During the meeting, the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Coal made a presentation on the green initiatives currently underway in the coal and lignite sectors. Key efforts include:

Afforestation and Bio-Reclamation: Large-scale tree planting initiatives to restore ecosystems affected by mining activities.

Accredited Compensatory Afforestation: Ensuring environmental compensation for areas impacted by coal extraction.

Green Credit Program: Coal PSUs’ participation in programs designed to promote and reward environmental conservation.

Mine Water Utilization: Using mine water for community welfare purposes, particularly for irrigation and drinking water.

Eco-Parks and Mine Tourism: Development of recreational sites around mines that also contribute to environmental awareness.

Renewable Energy Projects: Investment in wind and solar energy to power mining operations sustainably.

Energy Efficiency Measures: Technological advancements aimed at reducing energy consumption and increasing operational efficiency.

Dust Suppression and First Mile Connectivity Projects: Measures to reduce air pollution and improve logistical efficiency in coal transport.

Active Participation and Valuable Suggestions from Committee Members

The meeting saw enthusiastic participation from the members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee, including Shri Surendra Prasad Yadav, Shri Brijmohan Agrawal, Smt. Kamlesh Jangde, Shri Bharat Singh Kushwah, and others. The members praised the Ministry’s efforts to integrate environmental care and social benefits within the coal sector’s operations. They acknowledged the significant strides made by Coal/Lignite PSUs in adopting sustainable practices and expressed their support for continuing these initiatives.

Committee members provided constructive suggestions, including the need for best practices in sustainability to be adopted widely across the coal sector. They emphasized the importance of ensuring that local communities benefit from these green initiatives, with a focus on job creation, infrastructure development, and enhanced living standards.

Minister Reddy Expresses Gratitude and Commitment to Implementation

Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy expressed gratitude to the Committee Members for their active participation and valuable feedback. He assured that their suggestions would be taken into account and implemented by the Ministry and Coal PSUs. The Minister emphasized that these efforts would not only contribute to India’s economic growth but also ensure that the coal sector aligns with the nation’s vision of a sustainable, green future.

As the coal sector continues to evolve with sustainability at its core, India remains committed to adopting environmentally responsible practices while ensuring its energy security. The continued collaboration between the Ministry, coal PSUs, and Parliamentarians will play a crucial role in shaping policies that promote sustainable development and climate resilience in the coal sector.