Save Aarey: Supreme Court's Deliberation on Mumbai's Green Frontier

The Supreme Court has asked Maharashtra to disclose plans for further tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey forest. A decision is expected by February 2025. There have been legal contests over the number of trees permitted for removal due to the ongoing metro rail project, balancing environmental concerns and public interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:21 IST
  India
  • India

The Supreme Court has instructed the Maharashtra government to clarify if any future plans exist to fell additional trees in Mumbai's Aarey forest, central to a controversial metro rail project.

With a plea set for completion by February 2025, the court's decision weighs public interest against environmental impact. Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih highlighted the significance of environmental protection amidst ongoing developments.

The bench reflected on past court permissions and infractions concerning the permissible tree felling, with a historical reference to a 2019 suo motu case that emphasized safeguarding the forest. The legal struggle continues as environmental activists and local residents oppose further deforestation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

