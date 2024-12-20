Sindisiwe Chikunga Condemns Gender-Based Violence Following Tragic Murder in KZN

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has reiterated her department’s unwavering commitment to eradicating gender-based violence (GBV) and supporting the families and communities devastated by its impact. This statement follows the tragic murder of 25-year-old Nontobeko Cele, whose body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in Umzinto, a town on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

The suspect, Sibusiso Lawrence Ntaka, allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Nontobeko Cele, and shared his confession on social media before being found dead, reportedly by suicide, not far from where Cele’s body was discovered. The horrific incident, which occurred on Tuesday, casts a dark shadow over the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, which had concluded just days earlier.

Minister Chikunga condemned the brutal and senseless murder, extending her deepest condolences to Cele’s family, friends, and all who mourn her loss. She emphasized that this tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the urgency to intensify efforts in addressing gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Accelerating the Fight Against GBVF

“This incident reminds us that the fight against GBVF cannot be confined to a specific period, like the 16 Days of Activism. We must commit to 365 Days of Activism to eradicate this scourge and create a society where women and children can live without fear,” said Minister Chikunga, stressing the need for continuous, year-round efforts to tackle violence against women.

The Minister's remarks come shortly after her participation in a March led by King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in KwaZulu-Natal, which aimed to rally men to take a stronger, active role in fighting gender-based violence. The Men Unite Against GBVF march underscored the vital need for male involvement in challenging toxic masculinity and supporting victims of violence.

Strengthening Action and Collaboration

Minister Chikunga applauded the swift response of the South African Police Service in investigating the murder and commended the provision of psychosocial support to the affected families by social workers. However, she called for greater accountability and robust interventions to address the root causes of GBVF, noting that stronger action is required to turn commitments into lasting change.

The Dangers of Social Media in Perpetuating Violence

The Minister also expressed concern over the misuse of social media to further perpetuate harm, violence, and victimization. She condemned the exploitation of online platforms to glorify violence and called on social media companies to enforce stronger policies to prevent the sharing of harmful content that violates the dignity of victims and their families.

“We cannot allow the misuse of social media to exploit victims. Platforms must take stronger measures to prevent the sharing of harmful content and ensure that the dignity of the victims is upheld,” Minister Chikunga asserted.

KwaZulu-Natal's Alarming Rates of GBVF

While KwaZulu-Natal continues to lead in gender-based violence crimes, recent national crime statistics paint a disturbing picture. Police stations in the province, such as Umlazi and Inanda, are reported to have the highest number of GBV-related crimes in the country. The First South African National Gender-Based Violence Study further highlights the alarming prevalence of gender violence in the region, showing that 35.5% of women in South Africa have experienced physical or sexual violence during their lifetime.

The Need for Robust and Ongoing Interventions

Minister Chikunga reflected on these troubling statistics, noting that intimate partner violence (IPV) remains a significant driver of GBVF in the country. The study also revealed that 22.4% of ever-partnered women reported experiencing physical intimate partner violence, while 7.9% experienced sexual IPV.

“These statistics demonstrate the deep-rooted nature of intimate partner violence and highlight the urgency with which we must confront these issues. Our department remains committed to implementing comprehensive policies and programs that address the root causes of GBVF, promote gender equity, and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions,” Chikunga added.

A Call for Unity and Collective Action

Minister Chikunga reiterated that addressing gender-based violence requires a collaborative effort across all sectors of society. From government initiatives to community-based interventions, it is imperative for civil society, individuals, and institutions to unite in the fight against GBVF.

“This incident underscores the urgent need for community-based initiatives, year-long interventions, and stricter measures to address GBVF at its core. We must create a South Africa where women and children no longer have to live in fear,” she said.

Moving Forward

As the government continues to implement policies that address the complexities of gender-based violence, there is an increasing focus on providing long-term solutions that prioritize the well-being and empowerment of women and children. Minister Chikunga’s call for 365 Days of Activism signifies the ongoing need for societal change, and her efforts to secure collaboration at all levels signal a sustained commitment to eradicating GBVF across the country.

In closing, Chikunga emphasized the role of every South African in challenging societal norms and taking responsibility for building a violence-free future. “We must stand united against gender-based violence and ensure that women and children live in a society where they are safe, respected, and empowered.”