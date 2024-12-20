Left Menu

ED Raids Uncover Bank Fraud Tied to Odisha Welfare Organization

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen Rs 82 lakh in deposits and shares following raids on a social welfare organization linked to the late brother of a BJD MLA in Odisha. The organization, accused of bank fraud and money laundering, faces allegations of misusing public deposits and operating benami accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:40 IST
ED Raids Uncover Bank Fraud Tied to Odisha Welfare Organization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen deposits and shares worth Rs 82 lakh amid a money laundering probe into Bharat Integrated Social Welfare Agency (BISWA), a social welfare organization in Odisha. The raids targeted properties in Sambalpur and Delhi, linked to BISWA, run by the late Khirod Chandra Mallick.

BISWA, accused of violating Reserve Bank of India guidelines by accepting public deposits under the guise of financing self-help groups, is reportedly involved in a bank fraud exceeding Rs 200 crore. The ED alleges misuse of funds by Khirod Chandra Mallick, brother of Biju Janta Dal legislator Pramila Malik.

Authorities have frozen over Rs 72 lakh held in 505 suspected benami accounts and seized shares worth Rs 10 lakh. The ongoing investigation follows FIRs by the Odisha Police's economic offences wing and the Central Bureau of Investigation, aiming to uncover extensive financial misdeeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024