Mystery of the Missing Diamond Ring at the Beauty Salon

A diamond ring, reportedly worth Rs 15 lakh, was allegedly stolen from a beauty parlour during a client's visit for waxing, according to police reports released Friday.

The victim, Gunjan Batra, a resident of DLF Magnolias on Gold Course Road, claims to have removed her ring during the procedure at Looks Parlour, placing it on the bed in the waxing room.

Upon returning later, she found the ring missing and, despite inquiring with the parlour staff, received no satisfactory answers, leading her to register a formal complaint with the police at Sector 29. Officials announced that they are reviewing CCTV footage in pursuit of leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)