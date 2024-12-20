Left Menu

Government Maintains Status Quo on SC Sub-Classification Judgment

The government has announced that it will not take any action following a Supreme Court ruling that permits the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed this stance in a written response to Lok Sabha, acknowledging the court's decision but opting for no further steps.

  • Country:
  • India

The government has decided not to pursue any action following a Supreme Court decision allowing the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the Lok Sabha through a written statement, clarifying that the administration has observed the judgment but plans no steps at present.

This announcement came in response to an inquiry about the government's intentions regarding the court's recent ruling concerning reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in government employment.

On August 1, the Supreme Court ruled that state governments have constitutional authority to create sub-classifications within Scheduled Castes to better allocate reservations for those castes deemed socially and educationally disadvantaged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

