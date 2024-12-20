Government Maintains Status Quo on SC Sub-Classification Judgment
The government has announced that it will not take any action following a Supreme Court ruling that permits the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal confirmed this stance in a written response to Lok Sabha, acknowledging the court's decision but opting for no further steps.
This announcement came in response to an inquiry about the government's intentions regarding the court's recent ruling concerning reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in government employment.
On August 1, the Supreme Court ruled that state governments have constitutional authority to create sub-classifications within Scheduled Castes to better allocate reservations for those castes deemed socially and educationally disadvantaged.
