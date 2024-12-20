Himachal's Strategy to Tackle the Monkey Menace: Fruitful Forests and Community Support
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed a plan to address the monkey menace by planting fruit saplings in forests. Farmers face reduced agricultural activities due to monkey intrusions. The state also supports war widows' families and sanctions housing under government schemes.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced in the state assembly efforts to mitigate the widespread monkey problem by planting fruit-bearing saplings in forests. This initiative aims to draw monkeys back to their natural habitats, addressing their encroachment into human settlements.
The issue of monkeys damaging crops and invading homes has led to a decline in farming activities in rural areas. Despite the central government classifying monkeys as vermin and permitting their culling, local religious beliefs have prevented their killing, the Chief Minister noted.
Additionally, efforts towards social welfare include house allocations under the Prime Minister Gramin Awas Yojana and support for families of soldiers who died in battle, reflecting the state's comprehensive approach to addressing various challenges.
