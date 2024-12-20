NIA Cracks Down on CPI (Maoist) Revival Attempts Across Five States

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has executed a series of searches across multiple locations in five Indian states, as part of a case targeting efforts to revive the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit. An official statement specified that the crackdown took place in Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The agency conducted extensive raids at suspected locations, including two sites each in Punjab's Patiala and Sri Muktsar Sahib districts, and four locations in Haryana's Manesar and Gurgaon districts. Additional searches were carried out in New Delhi, along with one location each in Bihar's Patna district and Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district.

During these operations, NIA officials confiscated digital devices and incriminating documents related to naxalism. They uncovered evidence indicating that long-time associates of the CPI (Maoist) were receiving funds from the eastern regional bureau, particularly Jharkhand, to revitalize the group's northern network and recruit new members to wage an underground battle against the Indian government.

