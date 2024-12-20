Left Menu

Fateful Fallout: The Targeted Killing of a Russian General Sparks Moscow's Vengeance

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, a leading figure in Russia's military, was assassinated in Moscow by a Ukrainian strike, prompting Russia to retaliate with an attack on a Ukrainian command centre. Kirillov's funeral was marked by high honors and notable attendees, including Russian government officials. The incident signifies escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A prominent Russian general, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, has been killed in a bomb blast outside his Moscow home in an attack claimed by Ukraine's security services. Kirillov, head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was laid to rest with full military honors, a testament to his standing in the military.

The solemn ceremony saw the attendance of key Russian figures, including Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and Sergei Shoigu. Notably, wreaths from President Vladimir Putin and former President Dmitry Medvedev highlighted the gravity of the loss. The mood of the nation resonates with calls for action in response to this high-profile assassination.

In what is seen as a retaliatory act, Russia conducted a missile strike on a Ukrainian intelligence command centre in Kyiv, with reports of several military members killed. This move, although not directly linked by officials to Kirillov's assassination, underscores the ongoing conflict and rising hostilities between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

