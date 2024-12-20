Supreme Court Quashes Charges Amid Misuse of Section 498-A

The Supreme Court has annulled criminal charges against the parents-in-law of a woman who alleged harassment, evaluating that the litigation was leveraged as a 'weapon' in a personal conflict between an estranged couple. This significant verdict highlights concerns over the potential misuse of Section 498-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in domestic disputes.

A bench composed of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan remarked on prior discussions by the apex court about the misuse of Section 498-A, which addresses marital cruelty. They underscored that the complaint lacked substantial allegations against the woman's in-laws, pointing towards its use as a tactical measure to pressurize the husband's family.

The ruling negates a previous judgment by the Bombay High Court, reinforcing the Supreme Court's stance on preventing the misuse of legal provisions in personal conflicts, marking a pivotal moment in matrimonial jurisprudence.

