Left Menu

Supreme Court Quashes Charges Amid Misuse of Section 498-A

The Supreme Court nullified criminal proceedings against a woman's parents-in-law, citing the misuse of Section 498-A IPC as a 'weapon' to settle personal discord. This decision overturns a 2020 Bombay High Court ruling and emphasizes the potential for false allegations in matrimonial disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:35 IST
Supreme Court Quashes Charges Amid Misuse of Section 498-A
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has annulled criminal charges against the parents-in-law of a woman who alleged harassment, evaluating that the litigation was leveraged as a 'weapon' in a personal conflict between an estranged couple. This significant verdict highlights concerns over the potential misuse of Section 498-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in domestic disputes.

A bench composed of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan remarked on prior discussions by the apex court about the misuse of Section 498-A, which addresses marital cruelty. They underscored that the complaint lacked substantial allegations against the woman's in-laws, pointing towards its use as a tactical measure to pressurize the husband's family.

The ruling negates a previous judgment by the Bombay High Court, reinforcing the Supreme Court's stance on preventing the misuse of legal provisions in personal conflicts, marking a pivotal moment in matrimonial jurisprudence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024