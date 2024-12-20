Tamil Nadu Governor Challenges University Vice-Chancellor Appointments

Tensions have flared in Tamil Nadu as Governor R N Ravi takes aim at the state government's process for appointing university vice-chancellors. Alleging a distortion of facts by Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian, Ravi demands inclusion of UGC chairman's nominees in search panels, a move he says is mandated by recent Supreme Court judgements.

The Raj Bhavan contends that the appointment notifications for Anna University, Bharathidasan University, and Periyar University omitted the UGC chairman's nominees, contravening legal expectations. This exclusion defies a recent apex court decision which highlights any appointment made outside UGC regulations as invalid.

In a brewing legal confrontation, the Governor urges the recall of these notifications, calling for adherence to national regulatory standards. Chezhian disputes this interference, maintaining that state law was followed, a claim the Raj Bhavan dismisses under current legal frameworks.

