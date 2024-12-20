India Monitors Escalating Myanmar Crisis Amid Renewed Conflict

In response to intensifying conflict in Myanmar, India has affirmed its close watch on the developments. New Delhi emphasizes support for a peace process that is led and owned by Myanmar.

Reports indicate that resistance forces have seized the Western Command headquarters in Ann town, Rakhine state, after weeks of fierce battles. 'We are monitoring the situation closely,' said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a weekly briefing.

India's strategic stance includes relocating consular staff from Sittwe to Yangon while maintaining functionality. The region has seen widespread protests and border instability since Myanmar's 2021 coup, prompting security measures like border reinforcement plans announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

