Tensions Rise in Mathura: Farmer's Death Spurs Protests Against Land Acquisition

The death of a farmer in Mathura during a protest against land acquisition has intensified demonstrations orchestrated by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait). Farmers demand justice, seeking compensation for the bereaved family and the return of their land. Officials promise investigations, but tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:40 IST
The tragic death of a farmer in Mathura's Mant region has sparked heightened protests against land acquisition initiatives. Enraged farmers, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait), continue to voice their dissent over disputed land near Saurabhi Van, reflecting the tension between local communities and governmental plans.

Witnessing the death of 65-year-old Gopal Chaudhary, protesters are demanding significant compensation and recognition of Chaudhary's martyrdom. Despite assurances from police and local officials of comprehensive investigations, the bereaved family remains distrustful, further fueling public dissatisfaction.

Farmers reiterated their stance of continuing protests until demands are met, including the return of acquired land and financial reparations for destroyed crops and personal property. The situation underscores ongoing friction over land rights and governmental transparency in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

