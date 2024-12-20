Tensions Rise in Mathura: Farmer's Death Spurs Protests Against Land Acquisition

The tragic death of a farmer in Mathura's Mant region has sparked heightened protests against land acquisition initiatives. Enraged farmers, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Tikait), continue to voice their dissent over disputed land near Saurabhi Van, reflecting the tension between local communities and governmental plans.

Witnessing the death of 65-year-old Gopal Chaudhary, protesters are demanding significant compensation and recognition of Chaudhary's martyrdom. Despite assurances from police and local officials of comprehensive investigations, the bereaved family remains distrustful, further fueling public dissatisfaction.

Farmers reiterated their stance of continuing protests until demands are met, including the return of acquired land and financial reparations for destroyed crops and personal property. The situation underscores ongoing friction over land rights and governmental transparency in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)