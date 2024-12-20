Marathi Family's Struggle: State Steps In
An alleged attack on a Marathi family by government official Akhilesh Shukla in Thane, Maharashtra, has sparked political uproar. Arrested along with accomplices, Shukla faces disciplinary action. The incident highlights discrimination experiences of Marathi people, prompting legislative discourse and commitment to uphold their rights.
- Country:
- India
The state legislature in Nagpur fiercely debated an alleged attack on a Marathi family in Maharashtra's Thane district, involving a government employee. The BJP-led government vowed to deter any 'insult' to Marathi people as authorities moved swiftly to arrest those implicated in the incident.
Akhilesh Shukla, connected to the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, along with two others, has been apprehended. The indictment relates to an altercation in Kalyan town where Shukla and his wife, reportedly in a neighborly dispute, launched an attack using iron rods and sticks.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured disciplinary measures against those responsible, aligning with widespread legislative calls to protect Marathi cultural rights, amidst allegations of bias faced during everyday activities like public transport and housing allocations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marathi
- family
- attack
- Maharashtra
- Thane
- government
- discrimination
- legislature
- arrest
- rights
ALSO READ
Farmers' March to Delhi: Intense Protests Resurface amidst Government Standoff
Macron, defying calls to resign, struggles on in search for stable French government
France's socialists say open to contribute to government ahead of talks with Macron
Mob booked for vandalising Ambivali station in Thane, pelting stones
REFILE-France's Socialists say they are open to contributing to government ahead of talks with Macron