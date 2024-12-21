Chaos in Magdeburg: Christmas Market Tragedy

A tragedy unfolded in Magdeburg's Christmas market, leaving the festive atmosphere shattered as a car plowed into the bustling event. At least one person was killed, with more than 50 others injured, according to city officials and the German news agency dpa.

The driver was swiftly apprehended, and authorities suspect a deliberate attack. Regional government spokesperson Matthias Schuppe and city spokesperson Michael Reif refrained from providing precise casualty figures but confirmed numerous injuries. Ambulances rushed to the scene, navigating through the holiday decorations and debris.

This harrowing event has sparked comparisons to the 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack. German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser had assured the public of safety, yet urged vigilance during the holiday season. Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his condolences, emphasizing nationwide solidarity with the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)