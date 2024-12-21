Tragedy Strikes at Magdeburg Christmas Market: Chaos and Despair

In a heartbreaking incident Friday evening, a driver plowed into a crowd of revellers at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, leaving at least two people dead and injuring 60 others. Among the deceased was a young child, according to Reiner Haseloff, premier of Saxony-Anhalt, where the city is located.

The suspected attacker, reportedly a doctor from Saudi Arabia, has been arrested, and authorities confirmed he acted alone. Describing the tragedy as catastrophic for Magdeburg and the nation, Haseloff conveyed deep sorrow over the attack's impact.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz joined in expressing condolences to the victims and families, acknowledging the disturbing reports in a social media post. This incident mirrors a similar attack eight years ago in Berlin, underscoring the persistent danger at festive gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)