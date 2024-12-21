Kim Jong Un Pushes for Regional Economic Revitalization

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, called for increased focus on the development of industrial production in regions beyond the capital, Pyongyang. This initiative aims to enhance rural economies, according to a report by state media KCNA on Saturday.

Kim emphasized the need for modernization of regional manufacturing facilities and improvements in agriculture during a ceremony for new production facilities in Songchon County, situated northeast of Pyongyang. The leader participated in a ribbon-cutting event and inspected rooms where products like soy sauce and bean paste are manufactured.

This economic push follows North Korea's GDP shrinkage for three consecutive years due to the pandemic, with a recent rebound last year. The country's GDP remains significantly smaller than South Korea's, highlighting the economic challenges it faces.

