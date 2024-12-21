Left Menu

Bibeam's Journey: The Spiritual Revival of Lang Pa Cha Ceremony

The Lang Pa Cha ceremony in Thailand offers belated Buddhist cremation rites for unclaimed or forgotten bodies, like two-month-old Bibeam, who was initially buried without rites. Involving traditional Taoist and Buddhist rituals, the ceremony ensures spiritual ascension while providing spiritual fulfillment for volunteers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 04:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 04:30 IST
Bibeam's Journey: The Spiritual Revival of Lang Pa Cha Ceremony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rare Lang Pa Cha cemetery cleansing ceremony, two-month-old Bibeam finally received the Buddhist cremation her parents wanted. Initially overlooked for such rites due to her young age, Bibeam's preserved body was included in the ritual, which has roots tracing back to China's Song dynasty.

This unique Thai ritual takes place annually across the nation's 77 provinces, organized by non-profit groups. Lang Pa Cha involves exhuming remains, followed by Buddhist and Taoist rites, primarily intended for unclaimed bodies, often due to their unidentified status.

Notably, the ceremony helps volunteers with 'merit making,' a Buddhist practice enhancing their own spiritual well-being. Bibeam's inclusion highlighted her symbolic role atop a pyre, guiding others' souls to heaven, marking a spiritual fulfillment for both participants and the child's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

