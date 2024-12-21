WhatsApp Victorious in Legal Battle Against NSO Group

In a significant legal victory for Meta Platform Inc's WhatsApp, a U.S. judge ruled against Israel's NSO Group in a high-profile lawsuit. The case involved accusations that NSO Group exploited a vulnerability in the WhatsApp app to install spyware, targeting 1,400 users including journalists and human rights activists.

Judge Phyllis Hamilton of the Northern District of California delivered the ruling on Friday. She upheld WhatsApp's motion for summary judgment, declaring NSO Group liable for hacking and breaching contracts.

This legal decision marks a critical moment in the ongoing battle over privacy and surveillance, highlighting the growing tensions between tech companies and governmental surveillance entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)