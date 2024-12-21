Left Menu

WhatsApp Victorious in Legal Battle Against NSO Group

A U.S. judge ruled in favor of WhatsApp in its lawsuit against NSO Group, which was accused of exploiting a bug to install spyware on devices of 1,400 people, including journalists and activists. Judge Phyllis Hamilton granted WhatsApp's motion for summary judgment, finding NSO Group liable for hacking and breach of contract.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 21-12-2024 06:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 06:38 IST
WhatsApp Victorious in Legal Battle Against NSO Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a significant legal victory for Meta Platform Inc's WhatsApp, a U.S. judge ruled against Israel's NSO Group in a high-profile lawsuit. The case involved accusations that NSO Group exploited a vulnerability in the WhatsApp app to install spyware, targeting 1,400 users including journalists and human rights activists.

Judge Phyllis Hamilton of the Northern District of California delivered the ruling on Friday. She upheld WhatsApp's motion for summary judgment, declaring NSO Group liable for hacking and breaching contracts.

This legal decision marks a critical moment in the ongoing battle over privacy and surveillance, highlighting the growing tensions between tech companies and governmental surveillance entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024