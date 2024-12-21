Punjab's Civic Showdown: A Litmus Test for AAP and Other Contenders
Polling for elections in five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils in Punjab is in full swing, with over 3,300 candidates vying for positions. The elections are pivotal for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and will assess its urban voter support, alongside challenges from Congress, BJP, and SAD.
Polling for elections in five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils across Punjab is currently underway, according to officials on Saturday.
The process commenced at 7 am under stringent security measures and will continue until 4 pm. Votes will be tallied at the stations following the conclusion of polling.
Significant political stakes are on the line, especially for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which aims to maintain its success streak. The outcome will gauge its popularity among urban voters, with major opposition from Congress, BJP, and SAD.
