Punjab's Civic Showdown: A Litmus Test for AAP and Other Contenders

Polling for elections in five municipal corporations and 44 municipal councils across Punjab is currently underway, according to officials on Saturday.

The process commenced at 7 am under stringent security measures and will continue until 4 pm. Votes will be tallied at the stations following the conclusion of polling.

Significant political stakes are on the line, especially for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which aims to maintain its success streak. The outcome will gauge its popularity among urban voters, with major opposition from Congress, BJP, and SAD.

(With inputs from agencies.)