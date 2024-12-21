Left Menu

Missile Defense Diplomatic Tensions

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected reports from a senior U.S. official claiming that Pakistan's missile program threatens the United States. The allegations were considered 'unfounded' by Pakistan. The controversy emerged after comments by U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer regarding potential threats posed by Pakistan's long-range ballistic missiles.

Updated: 21-12-2024 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly refuted allegations on Saturday, describing claims by a senior U.S. official as both unfounded and devoid of rationality. The accusations concerned Pakistan's missile program posing a potential threat to the United States.

The ministry's spokesperson was responding to statements from U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer. Finer suggested that Pakistan's development of long-range ballistic missiles bore implications for U.S. national security by potentially targeting its territory.

The diplomatic tension highlights underlying issues in Pakistan-U.S. relations, with both nations needing to address these sensitive concerns through diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

