Missile Defense Diplomatic Tensions
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected reports from a senior U.S. official claiming that Pakistan's missile program threatens the United States. The allegations were considered 'unfounded' by Pakistan. The controversy emerged after comments by U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer regarding potential threats posed by Pakistan's long-range ballistic missiles.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly refuted allegations on Saturday, describing claims by a senior U.S. official as both unfounded and devoid of rationality. The accusations concerned Pakistan's missile program posing a potential threat to the United States.
The ministry's spokesperson was responding to statements from U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer. Finer suggested that Pakistan's development of long-range ballistic missiles bore implications for U.S. national security by potentially targeting its territory.
The diplomatic tension highlights underlying issues in Pakistan-U.S. relations, with both nations needing to address these sensitive concerns through diplomatic channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- U.S.
- missile
- allegations
- security
- threat
- relations
- ballistic
- Ministry
- ForeignAffairs
ALSO READ
Security Tightened as Farmers March Towards Delhi
BRICS Settlement System Moves Forward Amid U.S. Tariff Threats
Sukhbir Singh Badal Resumes Gurdwara Duties Amid High Security
Mathura Heightens Security Ahead of Babri Masjid Demolition Anniversary
Imran Khan Threatens Civil Disobedience: A Call for Justice and Accountability