Missile Defense Diplomatic Tensions

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly refuted allegations on Saturday, describing claims by a senior U.S. official as both unfounded and devoid of rationality. The accusations concerned Pakistan's missile program posing a potential threat to the United States.

The ministry's spokesperson was responding to statements from U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer. Finer suggested that Pakistan's development of long-range ballistic missiles bore implications for U.S. national security by potentially targeting its territory.

The diplomatic tension highlights underlying issues in Pakistan-U.S. relations, with both nations needing to address these sensitive concerns through diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)