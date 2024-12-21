Left Menu

NIA Charges Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Suspects in Explosive Discovery

The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted two individuals in Jammu and Kashmir for their associations with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, following the seizure of arms and explosives. Waheed Ul Zahoor and Mubashir Maqbool Mir were identified as collaborators with Pakistan-based operators, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:54 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two individuals linked to a banned terrorist group, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, in connection to an arms and explosives seizure case in Jammu and Kashmir.

Named in the chargesheet is Waheed Ul Zahoor, the driver of the vehicle intercepted by security forces at a checkpoint in Baramula district, and Mubashir Maqbool Mir, both of whom were allegedly in contact with their handlers across the border in Pakistan.

Investigators discovered additional incriminating materials during searches at Zahoor's residence, and further arrests and discovery have revealed Mir's role as a conspirator and financier. The NIA stresses ongoing efforts to expose the broader conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

