Pawan Kalyan's Mission to Transform Tribal Infrastructure

In a bid to address longstanding issues faced by tribal communities in Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan pledged a determined effort to improve their living conditions.

During his visit to Ballaguru village and adjacent tribal settlements in the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, Kalyan examined the hardships stemming from inadequate road infrastructure. He laid the foundation for a crucial road project aimed at connecting these isolated areas.

This development, laying 100 km of roads at an investment of Rs 105 crore, marks a significant increase in accessibility for tribal villages. Kalyan assured that under the PM JANMAN scheme, even the smallest villages with populations of up to 100 will receive road infrastructure, extending benefits to areas previously disregarded due to their small size.

