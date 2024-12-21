Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan's Mission to Transform Tribal Infrastructure

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan aims to uplift tribal communities in Andhra Pradesh by improving infrastructure. Visiting several tribal hamlets in the ASR district, he announced a road project and pledged to enhance living standards under the PM JANMAN scheme, benefiting villages previously overlooked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:41 IST
In a bid to address longstanding issues faced by tribal communities in Andhra Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan pledged a determined effort to improve their living conditions.

During his visit to Ballaguru village and adjacent tribal settlements in the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, Kalyan examined the hardships stemming from inadequate road infrastructure. He laid the foundation for a crucial road project aimed at connecting these isolated areas.

This development, laying 100 km of roads at an investment of Rs 105 crore, marks a significant increase in accessibility for tribal villages. Kalyan assured that under the PM JANMAN scheme, even the smallest villages with populations of up to 100 will receive road infrastructure, extending benefits to areas previously disregarded due to their small size.

(With inputs from agencies.)

