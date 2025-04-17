Former BSP MLA Arrested in Mobile Smuggling Case

A former BSP MLA from Burhapur, Mohammad Ghazi, has been taken into custody on charges of facilitating the illegal delivery of a mobile phone to his relative, ex-MLA Shahnawaz Rana, who is lodged in Muzaffarnagar district jail, according to officials.

The arrest transpired late Wednesday, following an inquiry that linked Ghazi to the illegal operation. Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat revealed the involvement during a media briefing, stating the questioning at New Mandi police station unearthed his role in the smuggling operation.

Rana, currently under judicial custody since December 5, 2024, for obstructing a GST raid at a steel factory, allegedly received the phone with Ghazi's help. Prajapat confirmed that Ghazi is Rana's son's father-in-law, further entangling familial ties in this legal predicament. The investigation remains active as authorities assess accountability within the high-security facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)